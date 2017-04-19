Soldiers, Airforce, health sector get 2016 bonuses

Pamela Shumba, Senior Reporter

GOVERNMENT has paid members of the Zimbabwe National Army, Air Force of Zimbabwe and the health sector their 2016 bonuses.

The civil servants also received their April salaries.

Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Minister Prisca Mupfumira yesterday confirmed the payment of the bonuses, saying the Government was still committed to fulfilling its promises.

“We staggered the payment of bonuses and we promised the civil servants that the bonuses will be paid starting from April. We have paid the first batch of civil servants their 2016 13th cheques.

“We’re still in a difficult situation financially but when we make promises as Government we make sure that we fulfill them. The other civil servants will receive their bonuses as promised,” said Minister Mupfumira.

Soldiers who spoke to The Chronicle yesterday confirmed that their bonuses had reflected in their accounts.

“The money has been deposited into our accounts although it’s not yet possible to withdraw it. Some have not seen the money probably because it’s a holiday,” said a member of the Air Force of Zimbabwe who requested anonymity.

Last month, Government agreed to pay civil servants their 2016 bonuses in cash starting this month, with the payments staggered until August.

Next month, Government will pay the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) and Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services (ZPCS).

Teachers will get their dues in June.

The last batch commonly referred to as the rest of the civil service, will be paid in August.

In January, Government had offered its workers three payment options to settle the bonuses.

These included residential stands, a cash stipend coupled with non-monetary benefits and property investment bonds.

The workers rejected all the options and threatened to demonstrate against their employer, resulting in the Government calling the workers for negotiations.

The deal was sealed last month when four Cabinet ministers met civil servants’ representatives.

The ministers included Patrick Chinamasa (Finance and Economic Development), Prisca Mupfumira (Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare), David Parirenyatwa (Health and Child Care) and Saviour Kasukuwere (Local Government, Public Works and National Housing).

Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe Governor Dr John Mangudya was also present.

