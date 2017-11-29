Soldiers urged to accept new dispensation

Prince Sunduzani, Chronicle Reporter

ZIMBABWE National Army (ZNA) Commander Lieutenant General Philip Valerio Sibanda has urged soldiers to accept the country’s new dispensation and ensure a peaceful environment prevails for the country’s development.

Speaking at a ZNA passout parade of 1 325 recruits at Lookout Masuku Barracks yesterday, Lt Gen Sibanda also urged Zimbabweans to remain vigilant as there are individuals who want to reverse the development.

He said the country was going through a political transition and called on soldiers to be ready to defend the country against its enemies.

“The country is going through a political transition following the resignation of the former President his Excellency Cde Robert Mugabe. You may be aware that the current President, his Excellency Emmerson Mnangagwa was inaugurated as the Head of State and Commander-in-Chief of the defence forces. It is our duty as the country’s defence forces to defend the country’s territorial integrity and its national interests against our enemies,” said Lt Gen Sibanda.

“I want to urge you all to accept the new dispensation and play your part in ensuring a peaceful environment for our country’s development. Let us all forget the past mistakes and look forward as the new government takes charge and outlines its development agenda. I need not emphasise the need for vigilance during this period as there are still some individuals who believe that they can reverse what has happened.”

He said besides economic sanctions imposed on the country by Western countries, the country’s situation was worsened by corrupt individuals who used their proximity to the former president to perpetuate corruption and economic indiscipline.

“The situation was worsened by the fact that some corrupt members of our Government had diverted from their core mandate of serving the people to robbing the people through corruption and fiscal indiscipline taking advantage of their proximity to the former head of state,” said Lt Gen Sibanda.

“These acts of indiscipline aimed at enriching individuals were causing a lot of social and economic problems in the county and the defence forces had to intervene in order to restore normalcy.”

The general also commissioned a $375 000 science laboratory at Induna High School in honour of one of the country’s nationalists, the late, Dr Sikhanyiso Ndlovu who made immense contribution to the development of the country’s education through the Zimbabwe National Army Schools Welfare Trust (ZNASWT).

Speaking at the event, Lt Gen Sibanda said Dr Ndlovu was instrumental in transforming ZNA formal schools into the model schools they are today.

He said: “Owing to Dr Ndlovu’s astute leadership, ZNA formal schools now match the standards of long established schools. It is against this background that we found it prudent to name this science laboratory after this illustrious national hero in honour of his immense contributions towards enhancing educational standards in the ZNA formal schools.”

The Dr Sikhanyiso Duke Ndlovu Science Laboratory was constructed using funds from ZNA charities through the ZNASWT.

