Son ‘rips’ father’s stomach over field weeding

Walter Mswazie, Masvingo correspondent

A 21-YEAR-OLD Chiredzi man allegedly ripped open his father’s stomach with a knife leaving his intestines protruding following a dispute over weeding in the fields, police confirmed.

Evans Mapara of Arda Irrigation Tshovani compound allegedly stabbed Mr Regai Mapara (51) once on the right cheek and several times in the chest and stomach.

Acting police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Kudakwashe Dehwa said the incident occurred on Tuesday at around 1AM and Mr Mapara died on admission to Muteyo Clinic the same day.

“I can confirm receiving a report of murder involving a father and son. The father was found lying unconscious in a pool of blood. Police have arrested the suspect and he is assisting with investigations. He will appear in court soon facing murder charges,” said Asst Insp Dehwa.

He said Mr Mapara had asked Evans to accompany him to Arda Irrigation Scheme to weed the family’s field but the son refused and remained behind.

Asst Insp Dehwa said Mapara returned home at around 6 PM and found his son having gone out.

He said Evans arrived at around 11PM when his father had gone to bed.

Asst Insp Dehwa said Evans found his neighbours, Ms Stella Dube (28) and Ms Nyasha Dube (23), warming themselves around a fire and he joined them briefly before retiring to bed.

“He found his father, who he shared a bed with, fast asleep.

“At around 1AM the two neighbours heard Mr Mapara screaming for help,” he said.

He said they rushed to Mr Mapara’s house to investigate and found him lying on the floor in his bedroom in a pool of blood.

They alerted other neighbours, Mr Jivas Musisinyani (57) and Ms Netsai Denhere (30), who rushed Mr Mapara to Muteyo Clinic where he died upon admission.

Mr Mapara sustained a deep cut on the right cheek, several stab wounds on the chest and his intestines were protruding, Asst Insp Dehwa said.

A report was made to Chiredzi Police Station leading to Evans’ arrest.

