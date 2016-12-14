Soul Jah Love seeks divine intervention to save leg

Robert Mukondiwa

The long-running sad and tragic tale of ill fortune that is Zimdancehall artiste Soul Jah Love’s life has taken its darkest twist yet.

The Ndini Uya Uya chanter is set to get his left leg amputated if he falls short of anything but a miracle, we can exclusively reveal.

Plagued by diabetes mellitus, Soul Jah Love, who recently performed his last show on a wheelchair with a heavily bandaged leg on Friday, was seen at Prophetic Healing and Deliverance sermon with his famed dreadlocks cut off receiving prayers from the cleric.

The “healing” intercession was held at Prophet Walter Magaya’s Arena of Liberty auditorium. In pictures availed to robertmukondiwablogspot, the prayerful singer is deep in meditation hoping for one last miracle to keep his leg and not derail his otherwise meteoric and beautiful fairytale career.

The condition, which also saw the late great sungura artiste Cephas “Motomuzhinji” Mashakada also getting his leg removed, has plagued the now 27-year-old Soul Jah Love, (real name Soul Musaka) for much of his adult life.

Diabetes mellitus is the most common form of diabetes, caused by a deficiency of the pancreatic hormone insulin, which results in a failure to metabolise sugars and starch. Sugars accumulate in the blood and urine, and the by-products of alternative fat metabolism disturb the acid-base balance of the blood, causing a risk of convulsions and coma, according to Wikipedia.

In people with diabetes, a trifecta of trouble can set the stage for amputations: Numbness in the feet due to diabetic neuropathy (nerve damage) can make people less aware of injuries and foot ulcers.

These ulcers may fail to heal, which can in turn lead to serious infections.

Soul Jah Love’s condition may have been worsened by an accident he suffered en route to a performance in Victoria Falls recently, in which other doomsayers had even sent word that the artiste was no more.

It is widely believed the ulcers came from injuries sustained in that accident.

At the end of the healing session where Prophet Magaya touched his leg and prayed, Soul Jah Love, who apparently could no longer walk on his own, stood up and walked, albeit wincing and at a snail’s pace. Word from the Magaya camp was that he had been healed.

“As the Lord had it . . . he was laid hands upon by the servant of God and he rose from the wheelchair and was able to walk again,” said word from the Magaya camp.

Falling short of a miracle, an amputation will be due, which will in the real sense of the word, cripple the talented young star’s career.

