Speeding kombi kills Grade 5 pupil at zebra crossing

March 29, 2017 Headlines, Top Stories
Police yesterday collect the body of the late Natasha Tshuma a grade 5 pupil at Gampu Primary School who was knocked down by a commuter omnibus(out of picture) as she crossed Luveve road in Matshobana, Bulawayo.Loking on in the background are some of her teachers.

Nqobile Tshili/Eliah Saushoma, Chronicle Reporters
A GRADE Five pupil died on the spot while a man was critically injured after they were hit by a speeding commuter omnibus  while crossing a road in Bulawayo yesterday.

The speeding kombi hit Natasha Tshuma, a pupil at Gampu Primary School and Mr Bongani Sibanda — a conductor with a kombi from which the pupil had just disembarked from — at a zebra crossing at  the Rio turn-off in Matshobana suburb.

Mr Sibanda, who was helping Natasha to cross the road, was rushed to Mpilo Central Hospital with serious injuries.

The accident occurred at about 7AM while Natasha was on her way to school from Pelandaba suburb.

Natasha’s grandfather Mr Ephraim Sibanda said he was devastated by his granddaughter’s “painful death.”

“The devil came in the morning. My granddaughter was taken in a painful way,” said Mr Sibanda.

He said Natasha started commuting to school on Monday as she usually stayed with him in Matshobana suburb, about 150 metres from her school.

“Her mother was staying in South Africa and when she came over the weekend, she requested that Natasha visits her and we allowed the visit. So yesterday (Monday) she came to school from Pelandaba suburb,” he said.

Mr Sibanda said they thought it was good for the child to stay with her mother.

“Today (yesterday) was supposed to be her second day but tragedy struck as she was hit by a car while trying to cross the road being assisted by a conductor. She died on the spot,” he said.

Mr Sibanda said one of his daughters saw Natasha’s body lying on the road while on her way to school and she rushed home to inform the family
He said his wife collapsed when she heard her granddaughter had died in a car accident.

“When I got there, scores of people were already gathered. Her body was covered with a blanket. My granddaughter was gone,” said Mr Sibanda.

Mr Enock Bako, the driver of the kombi from which Natasha disembarked, said: “I had asked Bongani to accompany the child at the zebra crossing when the two were hit on the inner lane. The kombi was speeding and it suddenly hit Bongani on the arm and ribs while the child was dragged for about five metres towards where I had parked my kombi.”

The Kombi that hit the late Natasha and a conductor at Matshobana, Bulawayo along Luveve road yesterday.

When a Chronicle news crew arrived at the scene, a sombre atmosphere had engulfed the area with teachers and some residents bursting into tears as police took away Natasha’s body.

Acting Bulawayo Provincial Education Director Mrs Ollicah Fikelephi Kaira said the Ministry was mourning with the family as it was difficult to lose a child.

Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Precious Simango said the speeding driver has been arrested and would appear in court soon.

She appealed to drivers to exercise caution on the roads.

@nqotshili
  • sigadula

    The kombi driver must be brought to book. Why speed on a zebra cross? He might have bought his licence. Cars should stop to allow people to cross the zebra crossing line.

    • Umzila Kawulandelwa

      Circumstances leading to the accident must be investigated. And the Zebra crossing in question is not so visible, it has faded off… Nevertheless loss of life is always painful, worse life of a child.

      • Kabatshe

        You are sick mzila. The is a road sign indicating that there is a zebra crossing ahead. It was the duty of the Kombi driver to exercise caution on approaching this sign. he was just rushing for customers and he threw wind to caution. Driving with undue care and caution.

        • Umzila Kawulandelwa

          You were not there! Alleging that I am sick doesn’t win your argument. I will drive past and see if the sign is there as you claim. At least I know that on the tar its faded. Still people can cross the road from anywhere. It is the duty of all road users (pedestrians and motorists) to exercise caution and due care when using the road (Zebra crossing or not). When accidents happen, there is need for an investigation not jus have baseless conclusions like you have jus done.

          • Legal Eagle

            The Law is clear. A pedestrian has full right of way at a Pedestrian crossing. There is no defence for knocking someone over in this area. Kombis are transport operators and it is up to them to know the roads they ply so to speak. The is no excuse for such carelessness.

  • Danny

    Most omnibus or Honda Fit drivers don’t know the real meaning of Zebra or Children Crossing sign. At Coghlan primary they make a U turn shortly after crossing a Zebra line.

  • Umzila Kawulandelwa

    Usizi olunganani to the family. I feel for the mother. She must be so devastated. Oh God!! Ngenela ududule imuli leyi elahlekelweyo. Lokhu kunzimna, banike amandla Mdali.

  • qondani

    Most accidents are caused by reckless drivers without respect , Rip God be with your families

  • Fairer

    Condolences to the family and may the almighty give them strength in such a difficult time.It is painful to loose a young life in such a way.Most of these kombi drivers are always in a hurry which results in unneccessary and avoidable accidents.May the law take its course

  • Legal Eagle

    I think that Zebra crossings have never been taken seriously in Zimbabwe. Some people stop some don’t. It is time that the Law came down hard on people who don’t acknowledge a Zebra crossing. In this instant the Law must come down hard and give the Maximum for manslaughter. Examples need to be made as a deterrent. Plain cloths Police should stand adjacent to these crossings with uniformed officers on the other end with radio communication and come down hard on those who fail to stop. It must be remembered that if some one is at a Zebra crossing the onus is up to the driver to stop and indicate to the pedestrian to cross. Speeding when approaching such a crossing is also against the Law. It is Tantamount to speeding when approaching a give way or stop sign because the pedestrian is supposed to be in a safe Zone here and you are supposed to approach with caution and being prepared to stop as it is when approaching traffic lights, a give way sign, a stop sign or an area where there is likely to be children playing.There is absolutely no excuse for taking the life of one so young because you are rushing to make more fares. Someone below said this Zebra crossing is faded. The Zebra crossing is the place where you cross. There are road signs indicating that you are approaching one so this is no excuse especially when someone plies that route you would know where all the dark spots are.

  • phathumuzi

    umntwana uphazamiswe ngulowo obemchaphisa, alubana ubefundiswe ukuchapha yedwa ngabe sikhuluma okunye. Yebo siyazi ukuthi uLuveve Road ngumgwaqo obhizi kodwa uwindi laye siyamazi ngamawala emgwaqweni. Umama wengane laye simupha isigcono bekumele abone azifake ezicathulweni ze ngane abekwazi ukuthi umgwaqo ulesikhathi lapho ongachaphekiyo, ekadeni sisanda kuthola uzibuse kwakusiba lepholisa ku zebra crossing sikhathi sonke ekuseni lalapho sebephuma isikolo. Mina ngangifunda emafakela kodwa ngihlala edolobheni lapho okwakusebenza khona ukhulu, kodwa ngangibuya ngedwa nge Omen bus ngehlele e Library ku Luveve ngichaphe ngiye esikolweni, sukela kugwalo lokuqala. Ngangifundiswe ukuthi woba lonanzelelo nxa uchapha umgwaqo nxa kunzima ungangeni qhubeka umile ngaphetsheya, kumele uchaphe umgwaqo nxa wena wedwa usukholwa ukuthi soku chapheka. Ngilusizi ngesehlakalo esibi kanje