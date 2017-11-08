Suicidal mum hacksaws daughter’s throat, hangs

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Gwanda Correspondent

A 31-YEAR-OLD woman from Bulilima allegedly slit the throat of her five-year-old daughter with two knives and a hacksaw before hanging herself from the roof of her hut due to undisclosed differences with some community members.

A herdsman from the homestead found Nomalanga Tshuma hanging from the roof while her daughter, Sonia Moyo, was lying dead on the floor in a pool of blood, with two blood-stained knives and a blood-stained hacksaw besides the body.

Matabeleland South provincial police spokesperson Inspector Philani Ndebele confirmed the incident which occurred in Bilingoma Village, Matjinge Ward, on Saturday between 6PM and 8PM.

“I can confirm that we received a suspected murder and suicide case in which a woman from Bulilima District is suspected to have killed her five-year-old daughter and then hanged herself from the roof of her lounge.

“The woman is suspected to have used two knives and a hacksaw to cut her daughter’s throat because these weapons were found on the floor next to the child’s body. The child sustained a deep cut on the neck. We are still to ascertain the reason behind this incident as investigations are in progress,” he said.

The village head of the area, Mr Future Dube, said Tshuma left a suicide note bidding the community farewell.

He said it was not clear what led her to carry out the horrific act.

Mr Dube said Tshuma, who was staying with her daughter and herdsman as her husband works in South Africa, sent her domestic worker, Mr Fanwell Moyo, to the grinding mill and when he returned, he found the two bodies.

“Moyo was tasked to go to the grinding mill on Saturday and left Tshuma alone with her five-year-old daughter. Upon his return he found Tshuma’s body hanging from the roof while her daughter was lying lifeless on the floor in a pool of blood.

“Tshuma had blood on her clothes and hands which suggests that she personally attacked her daughter. She also left a suicide note where she was bidding farewell to community members and her husband. She didn’t state what really triggered the incident but in her letter she suggested that community members were not treating her well and that they resented her,” said Mr Dube.

He said he was however unaware of problems that Tshuma could have been having with community members.

Mr Dube said Tshuma’s worker had also been left confused by the incident because when he last saw Tshuma she appeared to be in her normal state.

He said Mr Moyo also found a pesticide in a cup on the floor upon returning from the grinding mill.

Mr Dube said villagers were shocked by the incident.

“It’s really disturbing that a woman can have the courage to slice the throat of her own daughter with her own bare hands. The child was obviously wailing while her mother carried out this evil act but that didn’t change her mind.

“This incident has really left villagers shocked and we hope we won’t record such a gruesome act again,” he said.

