Teen gambler up for attempted murder

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Plumtree Correspondent

A 17-YEAR-OLD Bulilima boy has appeared in court facing attempted murder charges after he severely assaulted his friend with an iron rod and left him unconscious in a dispute at a gambling school.

The teenager, whose identity has been withheld for legal reasons, attacked his colleague after he demanded a torch that he had won while they were gambling.

His friend sustained a deep cut on the head as a result of the attack and is battling for life in hospital.

The boy appeared before Plumtree magistrate, Mr Joshua Mawere, facing attempted murder charges. He was remanded out of custody to today.

Mr Mawere released him into the custody of his aunt whom he told to ensure that he does not abscond.

Prosecuting, Mr Elisha Mazorodze said the boy attacked his friend on May 14 at around 10PM.

“On 14 May the accused was gambling with his friend and four other teenage friends at a homestead. His friend won the bet and demanded a torch from the accused that he had promised to give away if he lost.

“The accused refused to release the torch which resulted in a misunderstanding between the two teenagers. The accused armed himself with an iron rod and struck his friend on the head until he lost consciousness,” he said.

Mr Mazorodze said the accused fled from the scene leaving his friend who was bleeding profusely lying on the ground.

He said his friends alerted village elders and his friend was taken to a nearby clinic from where he was later transferred to the United Bulawayo Hospitals.

