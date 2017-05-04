Teen steals $1 800, goes gambling

Tanaka Mrewa, Court Reporter

AN 18-year-old man from Magwegwe suburb in Bulawayo has been arrested for stealing $1 800 from a neighbour, only to blow part of the money at a casino.

The teenager, who appeared to be unremorseful for his actions, told Western Commonage magistrate Mr Lungile Ncube that he committed the crime because he felt neglected as his family failed to pay for his Ordinary Level fees.

He unapologetically told the magistrate that he spent part of the loot at a casino and used some of the money to buy himself new clothes.

Victor Ncube said he related well with their neighbour Ms Nomalanga Khumalo, who owns some kombis, but ended up stealing from her.

He pleaded guilty to unlawful entry and theft and the magistrate remanded him in custody to today for sentencing.

“Your Worship, I walked into the house through the door, I didn’t jump in through the window as alleged. Honestly I had no plans when I stole the money but afterwards I decided to use the money to start a new life. I used part of the money to buy new clothes and a phone. I gambled with a greater part of it. However, I later made a decision to get a passport and go to South Africa to buy clothes for resale. People nowadays invest a lot in fashion so I thought it could be a great business idea since I’m not academically qualified,” Ncube said.

He later apologised to the court for his behaviour.

“I want to apologise to Mrs Khumalo for what I did. I know she won’t forgive me today but one day she will. She saw potential in me, welcomed me into her home and treated me like a son but I let her down,” Ncube said.

The teenager also pleaded with the court to give him a non-custodial sentence.

“May this court be lenient with me as a first offender.I promise to be a better person who will inspire even generations to come. I’ve always wanted to be the world’s greatest architect. I want to change the world and make it a better place for everyone. My main problem is I don’t have any means of communication with my parents who are based in South Africa. They left me in the custody of my aunt. My mother only came when she heard that I had been arrested,” he said.

Ncube’s mother, whose name was not given in court, testified that the teenager was a nuisance.

“I’m surprised to hear him talk of being an architect. He burnt himself in the house and he was hospitalised for quite some time. When he got discharged we took him to South Africa. He returned later and we would send him school fees. He squandered it all on alcohol with his friends. His father promised to restitute the prejudiced amount, he is on his way as we speak,” she said.

Prosecuting, Mr Mufaro Mageza said Ncube stole the money last Sunday.

He said of the stolen $1 800, only $770 was recovered.

Mr Mageza said Ncube used part of the loot to buy a Nokia Lumia cell phone, a pair of jeans and two pairs of shoes.

