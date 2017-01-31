Tehn Diamond preps for 10 ‘cities tour’

Showbiz Reporter

RAPPER Tehn Diamond is on a mission to make 2017 the year of Zim Hip Hop, as he plans to hold a Tehn outta Ten city tour of Zimbabwe, as a part of promoting his album A Few Good Poems.

King Dimple, as Tehn Diamond is also known, will be joined by Ammara Brown, Simba Tagz and Thaiwanda Thai on a tour of 10 cities in the country and they promise a performance like never seen before.

Tehn Diamond will start off his tour in Harare on February 18 at Stars Night Club, followed by Mutare at Golden Peacock Glow Bar on February 24 before he and his crew land in Bulawayo at Horizon Night Club on March 11.

These venues will include a meet and greet and the tickets cost more, with ordinary tickets going for $8, VIP $10 and the meet and greet being $15.

The rest of the tour, tickets will be $4 general, $7 VIP and VIP with meet and greet will cost one $10.

This will be in Marondera at Hopefay Hotel on February 25 then, Kadoma Odyssey Hotel on March 4, Gweru Club Eclipse on March 10, Zvishavane on March 17 at Club Warehouse, Masvingo on March 18 at Liquids Night Club, Chinhoyi at Empire Night Club and wrapping up the tour in Chitungwiza on March 25 at Tanza Night Club.

Speaking about his tour, Tehn Diamond said, “I’m promoting my album on the tour but more importantly, this is about getting Zimbabwean hip hop back to a place where it can compete on a continental scale.

“If we can have our own people supporting the genre, it makes it easier to export. It’s time we also saw Zim hip hop represented on Africa’s big stages like the MTV Base awards and the Hip Hop Awards so I am calling on all hip hop lovers in Zim to come to the show and support the movement because from here we are taking the show to the rest of Africa.”

The 10 shows which have been organised in partnership with Zimboi are promising ‘a performance that will go down in the history books’ so hip hop lovers don’t want to miss out on this one.