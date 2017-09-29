Tsano takes up comedy full time

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

FORMER Highlanders Football Club goalkeepers’ coach, Cosmas “Tsano” Zulu says he has decided to concentrate on stand-up-comedy full time as he nears the end of his football coaching career.

Nearly a year ago, Tsano showed off his comedy prowess as he made a memorable debut on stage during an Umahlekisa Comedy night.

Since then Tsano, who is at the bright age of 67, has been working on establishing himself as a comedian.

“Comedy is part of my character and since I did the Umahlekisa show last year, I’ve realised that I can do it. I believe I can make money out of my God-given talent.

“All I need now is for someone to manage my career. Whoever thinks they’re capable can contact me and we talk,” he said. He said for long, his comedy talent was known to football players and coaches whom he often motivated with a joke or two when they were in camp. “When we were in camp, when the mood was tense, I knew how to brighten people up with jokes. Then I decided to try my hand in stand up comedy. Other than the Umahlekisa appearance, I recently performed for Sis Bee when her workers held a surprise birthday party and left people in stitches.”

With regards to coaching Bosso, Tsano said: “I’ve been involved in football for the past 50 years and I feel it’s high time I slow down. Eventually I’ll retire and I’m slowing down to concentrate on my new found hobby – stand up comedy.”