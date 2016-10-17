‘Tsano’ Zulu’s comedy star rises: Bosso man headlines Umahlekisa gig

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

HIGHLANDERS Football Club’s technical director Cosmas ‘Tsano’ Zulu headlines the Umahlekisa Comedy night later this month.

Following his exhilarating hilarious cameo appearance in March during the Umahlekisa third year anniversary celebrations, organisers have invited him to be a headline act.

Tsano will be joined on the Bulawayo Rainbow Hotel stage on October 28 by Clive Chigubhu, Babongile Sikhonjwa and the club’s founder – Ntando Van Moyo. Entry has been pegged at $5.

Said Moyo: “Tsano showed interest in performing and also suggested his appearance would create interest from other people who weren’t keen on comedy since a lot of people only know him as a soccer person.

“Having him on the show is also a way of diversifying our fan base and market.”

He said they were planning to approach prominent people and challenge them to try their hand in comedy on the Umahlekisa platform.

“We’ll be engaging other top personalities for future shows. Already, we’re lining up a roast for a prominent politician for our November show,” said Moyo. — @bonganinkunzi.