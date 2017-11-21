Tsvangirai calls for meeting to address political situation

Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Correspondent

MDC-T president Mr Morgan Tsvangirai has called for an all stakeholders meeting to address the country’s political situation which he claims has created anxiety among Zimbabweans.

In a statement yesterday, the opposition leader said the political developments were confusing for the citizens hence the need for an inclusive dialogue.

His sentiments come at a time when the Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) has launched an operation to weed out criminal elements surrounding President Mugabe.

Mr Tsvangirai’s MDC Alliance has hailed the ZDF for respecting the country’s human rights saying it was critical for the country to engage in an all-inclusive meeting to map the country’s future.

“If the military was motivated by the patriotic duty to return the country to normalcy, then there must be a call for an all-stakeholders’ meeting to craft a way forward without any further delay. Or else this confusion will undermine an otherwise good opportunity that would have steered the country towards a fresh start. It would be inimical to progress and the future of the country if all this action was about power retention at all costs,” said Mr Tsvangirai.

“As a consequence, the call by the MDC and its alliance partners for an all-inclusive process to take the country to legitimacy is the only way forward. We reiterate our call for an internationally-supervised process for the forthcoming elections, starting with the current voter registration exercise and ultimately the elections itself.”

He said the country should move swiftly to address challenges faced by the country’s citizens.

Mr Tsvangirai commended war veterans for mobilising Saturday’s march as its success was a reference point that there is no going back to transforming the country’s fortunes.

He said Zanu-PF should find a way of working as a unit as divisions in the ruling party were affecting the operations of Government. — @nqotshili