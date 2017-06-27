VIDEO: Cops crash, throw out beer from car

Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Correspondent

FOUR police officers — two of them in uniform —caused a stir yesterday when they threw opaque beer from their private vehicle after being involved in an accident in the Bulawayo city centre.

The officers, who appeared drunk, threw a scud and a super, popularly known as batai munhu, in an apparent bid to conceal evidence that they were drinking.

Members of the public grabbed the alcohol and said they would hold on to it as an exhibit when other police officers arrived to attend the scene at the intersection of 11th Avenue and Robert Mugabe Way at around 4PM.

They captured the cops generally being a nuisance on a video that is available on The Chronicle website www.chronicle.co.zw.

The officers were travelling towards Josiah Tongogara Street while the vehicle they crashed into was travelling towards 12th Avenue. No one was injured in the accident.

Members of the public confronted the officers accusing them of being rowdy and undisciplined saying the police force should take action against them.

“We have their scuds as exhibits for their crime. Everyday we are told that drinking and driving is illegal yet we have traffic cops violating the same law. Who will police the police?” asked one of the witnesses.

In the video, one of the officers is seen exchanging harsh words with members of the public.

However, onlookers stood up to the officer and bluntly told him that he was drunk.

In a heated exchange of words, the officer claimed that no one had evidence that he was drinking before grabbing an onlooker, which irked others who quickly intervened.

“We will make you sit down. You are wrong and drunk admit it. Are you not drunk? Are you not drunk?” another resident asks the cop who was not wearing a complete uniform. Wearing an incomplete uniform is a violation of the Police Act.

When other officers arrived, they arrested the cop who was causing a scene. A security guard, Mrs Constance Chijiya, who observed the fracas, said the noisy officer was a public nuisance.

“Imagine, he had the guts to say the accident was a non-event. He said the country has witnessed tragic accidents that left up to 43 people dead. He even said if he is fired, he doesn’t care as he has a farm,” said Mrs Chijiya.

Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Precious Simango could not immediately comment on the matter.

Recently, the Deputy Minister of Home Affairs Cde Obedingwa Mnguni urged members of the public to record videos of police officers violating the law.

He said evidence gathered will come handy in prosecuting rogue law enforcement agents.

