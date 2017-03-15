VP Mnangagwa in Geneva

Takunda Maodza in Geneva, Switzerland

Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa arrived here yesterday for the Universal Periodic Review meeting where he will appear before the United Nations Human Rights Council tomorrow for consideration and adoption of the outcome of the review carried out in November last year.

Zimbabwe presented its report on measures it has taken to promote and protect human rights when it appeared before the UNHRC during that time.

VP Mnangagwa is responsible for the administration of the Ministry of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs and is leading a Zimbabwean delegation including permanent secretary in the ministry Mrs Virginia Mabiza.

“It is expected that Zimbabwe will be given an opportunity during the plenary session of the UN Human Rights Commission to present its views on the recommendations issued in November last year and also make its concluding observations in respect of the review,” said Mrs Mabiza.

“The Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission, UN agencies and other stakeholders will also be given an opportunity to make general comments on the review of Zimbabwe.”

Zimbabwe presented its national report on November 2 last year and received 260 recommendations from various UN member States on several human rights issues.

“Out of these recommendations, the Zimbabwean delegation supported 142, noted 18 and deferred 100 in order to allow for further consultations at national level,” said Mrs Mabiza. “The deferred recommendations have since been considered and 14 of these now enjoy the support of Government, while 86 have been noted.

“In the final analysis, therefore, Zimbabwe supports a total of 156 of the recommendations made, while 104 have been noted. The Zimbabwe delegation looks forward to a fruitful and constructive interaction with the Human Rights Council. The Government of Zimbabwe remains committed to the promotion, respect, protection and fulfilment of the fundamental rights and freedoms of its people and will continue to interact with the Human Rights Council and participate in the UPR process.”

The Universal Periodic Review is a human rights mechanism adopted by the UN General Assembly to review the implementation of human rights in all the UN member states once every four years.