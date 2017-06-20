Warrant of arrest for soldier who burnt wife’s clothes

Tanaka Mrewa, Court Reporter

A BULAWAYO magistrate has issued a warrant of arrest against a member of the Zimbabwe National Army who burnt his wife’s clothes.

A court heard the Marondera-stationed soldier got angry when he got home and found the maid sleeping with their child while his wife was away at around 3AM.

Gavin Ndlovu (26) of Pumula suburb in Bulawayo took Cathrine Moyo’s (22) clothes and stashed them in a tin and set them ablaze. Ndlovu pleaded guilty to a malicious damage to property charge.

Last Friday, Western Commonage magistrate Mr Stephen Ndhlovu remanded him out of custody to yesterday on $20 bail. The soldier did not turn up in court yesterday and magistrate Mr Lungile Ncube issued a warrant for his arrest.

Prosecuting, Ms Magret Takawira said on June 8, Ndlovu burnt his wife’s clothes worth $120.

“Accused got home at 3AM. Complainant was not at home. He called her and she said she was at her sister’s house in Lobengula suburb. Accused person took out complainant’s clothes and stashed them in a tin, took them outside and set them alight,” said Ms Takawira.

“Complainant returned at around 12PM. She found a tin with smouldering smoke outside. She asked her maid what was burning and she told her that Ndlovu had burnt her clothes. Complainant subsequently rushed to a police station to make a report.”

@tannytkay