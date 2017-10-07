Woman storms school, flogs daughter’s bullies

Leonard Ncube, Victoria Falls Reporter

A WOMAN from Victoria Falls was arrested after she allegedly stormed into a school and flogged seven pupils that she accused of bullying her daughter.

An enraged Victoria Tembo (33) from Chinotimba suburb is said to have rounded up the seven Grade Five girls from Chinotimba Primary School grounds during break time and flayed them with a skipping rope while their teacher watched helplessly.

The pupils sustained injuries on their backs and had huge welts on their buttocks after Tembo allegedly whipped them on Wednesday afternoon.

The Chronicle was told that Tembo dragged the girls aged between 10 and 12 years, to a classroom where their teacher Mr Victor Sibanda was relaxing.

She then flogged them one after the other using the skipping rope.

“She was breathing heavily and shouting that she would teach the girls a lesson,” said a witness.

There was drama at the school as other pupils and teachers jostled to watch through the windows as Tembo mercilessly lashed the screaming children repeatedly.

A source at the school said Mr Sibanda could not restrain her fearing she would also charge at him or claim harassment against him.

A female teacher reportedly forced her way into the classroom and restrained Tembo who went away as if nothing had happened, leaving the girls in agony and everyone shell-shocked. The school head Mrs Cynthia Khumalo, who yesterday could not be reached for comment as her number continuously rang without being answered, reported the matter to the police while the seven girls were referred to Victoria Falls District Hospital where they were treated and discharged.

Police officer commanding Victoria Falls District Chief Superintendent Jairos Chiwona said:

“I can confirm that we got a report about a parent who assaulted seven juveniles in front of their teacher. A woman is helping the police with investigations into the assault over an alleged abuse of her daughter.

“As police we would want to urge members of the community not to take the law into their own hands but approach responsible authorities when faced with such issues.”

He said Tembo is expected to appear in court on Monday.

A parent whose daughter was beaten up, Mr Mthulisi Mhlanga said he was disappointed by Tembo’s behaviour.

“I am not happy at all with this issue. We expect that our children are protected at school but we have a parent who decides to take the law into her own hands and abuse kids. My daughter says she is still in pain and we hope justice will be done,” he said.

It is alleged that while beating up the girls, Tembo was shouting: “I have to beat you thoroughly because your parents are failing to discipline you.”

Walking into the classroom, she reportedly told Mr Sibanda about her mission and refused to go to the administration block to talk to the school head about the issue. Tembo’s daughter reportedly missed lessons on Thursday and yesterday following the incident. — @ncubeleon