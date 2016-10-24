Women urged to think outside the box

Pamela Shumba, Senior Reporter

VICE President Phelekezela Mphoko yesterday challenged women to think outside the box and come up with creative ways of making money to fend for their families.

The Vice President said there were many businesses that women could venture into and successfully revive the economy.

“I want to see women coming up with creative ideas and challenging their leadership for funding. There are so many businesses that we can venture into and make meaningful income. Let’s think outside the box and come up with businesses that will uplift us economically,” said VP Mphoko just before donating 2 900 day-old chicks to residents of Old Pumula suburb in Bulawayo.

He said a lot of money could be made through rearing goats, manufacturing soap and school uniforms among other projects.

“There are ready markets for all these products and we should really consider establishing projects to start producing for these markets. We should not expect our leaders to think for us all the time but we should come up with brilliant business ideas and challenge our leadership to fund the businesses. We’re prepared to assist,” said VP Mphoko.

The Vice President said he visited some of the beneficiaries of his chicken project and was impressed by their performance.

“I visited some of the beneficiaries of the chickens last week and I was impressed. I’m happy that the chickens are growing well.

“We’ll continue supporting our communities as we try to eradicate poverty,” said VP Mphoko.

Speaking at the occasion, the Minister of State for Bulawayo Provincial Affairs Cde Nomthandazo Moyo said: “It’s still our duty as the people of Bulawayo to continue working together. Hundreds of families in Bulawayo have benefited from VP Mphoko’s poultry project, which he launched in June this year,” said Cde Moyo

The project, which will cascade to other provinces, is anchored on the country’s economic development blueprint, Zim-Asset, which seeks to empower people through utilising local resources.

VP Mphoko’s wife Laurinda, Members of Parliament for Pumula and Luveve Cdes Godfrey Malaba and Ntandoyenkosi Mlilo, senior Zanu-PF officials, war veterans and residents were among those who attended the event.

@pamelashumba1