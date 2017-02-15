Youth League seeks help

Leonard Ncube, Victoria Falls Reporter

THE Zanu-PF Youth League in Matabeleland North Province is appealing for donations from well-wishers to raise $25 000 towards this year’s 21st February Movement celebrations to be held in Matabeleland South.

The celebrations will be held at Rhodes Estate Preparatory School (REPS) in Matobo District on February 25.

Zanu-PF Youth League Matabeleland North provincial chairman Cde Mbongeni Dube said some companies had started depositing money into the Youth League’s account.

“Some money has been deposited into the bank account. We have a few promises especially from Lupane Local Board and Hwange Local Board and we still appeal to well-wishers to extend a hand,” said Cde Dube.

The province is seeking to raise $25 000 while 20 000 delegates from the province are expected to travel to Matobo.

Cde Dube said so far three buses had been secured while 10 children who were born on February 21, the President’s birthday, had been identified in Nkayi District to attend the celebrations.

The province rotates selection of such children with Hwange District providing the 2016 list while Umguza District will be selected next year.

Two students from Lupane State University and the Zimbabwe Open University have been identified to also travel with the delegates for the celebrations.

The Youth League’s Matabeleland North provincial secretary for transport and welfare, Cde Daniel Sithole, said they have organised a modelling contest at Edmund Davis Club in Hwange this Saturday as part of fundraising activities.

“We have noticed that companies are struggling hence not much has come in terms of donations and we want to raise something through a Miss 21st modelling contest.

“We didn’t set a target on how much we want to raise through the contest but we are working flat out in every aspect so we are able to cater for delegates going to the conference,” said Cde Sithole.

He said businesses had, however, made some promises to donate.

Cde Sithole said delegates from the province would travel to Matabeleland South on February 24 and return soon after the occasion to cut on accommodation costs.

@ncubeleon