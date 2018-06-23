Yvonne Chaka Chaka to grace Victoria Falls Jazz fest

Leonard Ncube and Bongani Ndlovu

SENSATIONAL South African music icon Yvonne Chaka Chaka will be the guest of honour at the forthcoming Victoria Falls International Jazz Festival set for September.

The festival that begins on September 7 is making a sensational return after a decade long absence. It will run for three days with the main festival days being September 8 and 9.

Festival spokesperson Simon Manda said they were still finalising the list of international and local performers.

“Our guest of honour is music icon Yvonne Chaka Chaka, an internationally recognised South African singer, songwriter, humanitarian and the United Nations MDG envoy for Africa. She’s also the Goodwill Ambassador for Roll Back Malaria Partnership,” said Manda.

He said performances at the festival will cut across all genres including House, Zimdancehall, Gospel, Contemporary Afro-pop as well as Jazz with performers being drawn from Lesotho, Malawi, Nigeria, South Africa, Zimbabwe, Zambia, France and Italy.

“We’re finalising with a number of international artists but I can assure people of a memorable event. We’re just wrapping up the list which will be announced in due course.”

Advance tickets to the event are set to be sold three weeks before the event.

Manda said unlike the previous editions where the festival was held under one roof, there will be numerous venues and activities. The main jazz event will be at Elephant Hills while other artists will perform at different venues such as the Victoria Falls Hotel, Invuvu Rest Camp and Zambezi House.

Revellers will be spoilt for choice as the different venues will be having the best in terms of music.

The first day will be dedicated to honouring the pioneers of jazz music namely living legend Dorothy Masuka, Zex Manatsa, the late Green Jangano (Harare Mambos) and August Musarurwa, the legendary composer of the popular song “Skokiaan”, This will take place at Victoria Falls Hotel.

“We salute these men and women who paved the way for all the other musicians living and past. Each year, we’ll choose three artists that we’ll celebrate,” said Manda.

The festival will also see jazz promoter Peter Tladi of T-Musicman, who hosts The Standard Bank Joy of Jazz Festivals in South Africa being honoured. Zambezi House has been tasked to host the festival’s comedy shows.

Manda said part of the proceeds from the festival will be donated to charity with the Victoria Falls Mayor’s Cheer Fund, Victoria Falls Hospital, Rose of Charity Children’s Home, Chinotimba Old People’s Home and Jairos Jiri already identified as beneficiaries.

Meanwhile, preparations for the annual iFlix Victoria Falls Carnival are underway with South African DJ Prince Kaybee set to be a permanent feature at the fete as event organisers have signed him for the next three years.

After impressing at last year’s edition, Prince Kaybee caught the eye of organisers. Announcing the deal on his Twitter page, the Club Controller hitmaker wrote: From now, call me #MrVictoriaFalls. Why? Well, I and the team have just signed a three-year contract with Victoria Falls Carnival.

“Every year, I’ll be crossing over (performing on December 31). This is one of the biggest stages in Africa, thank you and see you in Victoria Falls,” tweeted Prince Kaybee.

iFlix Vic Falls Carnival spokesperson, Emmanuel Tivatyi confirmed the developments.

“Yes, Prince Kaybee has signed as one of our acts for the next three years. He’s a very good DJ who we’ll be working with for the three-day carnival.

“Last year, he impressed us and we thought of bringing him for the next three years which is a great development for the fans,” said Tivatyi.

On preparations of the carnival, Tivatyi said they wanted to revamp the popular train party by adding names such as Prince Kaybee.

“Last year, he was on the main stage and people loved him. So we want to revamp the train party by putting a line-up of top DJs such as Prince Kaybee to play on the train.”

The iFlix Vic Falls Carnival will be held at the end of the year in the resort town starting on December 29 and ending on December 31.