Zanu-PF condemns Davies Hall violence

Pamela Shumba, Senior Reporter

ZANU-PF national spokesperson Cde Simon Khaya Moyo has condemned the violence that erupted in Bulawayo on Sunday, saying measures will be taken against the perpetrators of the skirmishes.

There were violent clashes at the party’s Bulawayo provincial headquarters, Davies Hall, between rival groups during a provincial co-ordinating committee (PCC) meeting.

Riot police had to be called to the offices to control some youths who were trying to stop the executive from holding the meeting accusing the provincial leadership of supporting under fire national commissar Cde Saviour Kasukuwere.

Cde Kasukuwere is accused of fanning factionalism and forming parallel structures in the party.

The violence saw provincial youth league chairperson Cde Anna Mokgohloa being viciously assaulted while Cde Magura Charumbira was stabbed in the head and face.

The youths laid an almost six-hour siege at the hall while Central Committee members, Politburo members, provincial executives and legislators were holed up inside, leading to the arrest of some party members.

Cde Khaya-Moyo said it was disturbing to receive reports of violence from the party, adding that members should learn to resolve their issues amicably.

“We’re yet to receive a report from Bulawayo province but we’re dismayed by what happened at the weekend. We don’t condone any form of violence and any perpetrator must be brought to book.

“We have always encouraged dialogue in the party. Violence is by nature primitive and unacceptable. The law will have to take its course,” said Cde Khaya-Moyo.

He said after receiving the report, the party’s disciplinary committees will deal with those found on the wrong side of the party’s code of conduct.

“The party has disciplinary structures at every level. After receiving the report, necessary measures will be taken to make sure that those who were part of this are punished accordingly,” said Cde Khaya-Moyo.

On Cde Kasukuwere’s issue, Cde Khaya-Moyo said the party was waiting for results after President Mugabe set up a committee to investigate the matter.

Secretary for youth affairs Cde Kudzanai Chipanga said he had tasked members of his executive in Bulawayo to investigate the cause of the violence.

“I’m yet to receive a report on what exactly transpired. I’ve tasked members of the national executive in the province to investigate and furnish me with full details,” said Cde Chipanga.

The angry youths on Sunday accused the provincial leadership of concentrating on meetings and ignoring their grievances.

Their grievances included forming of parallel structures in the party, imposition of leaders, continuous hiring and firing of party members unconstitutionally.

The party’s Bulawayo provincial chairman Cde Dennis Ndlovu, however, dismissed the accusations and said the provincial meetings were constitutional and they will continue conducting party business at Davies Hall until they go for elections next year.

During the Sunday meeting, the executive resolved to suspend the women’s league provincial chairlady Cde Eva Bitu and the secretary for transport Cde Nokuthula Sibanda as well as the deputy provincial commissar Cde Douglas Gangaidzo.

Cde Ndlovu said the three were suspended for organising a meeting while President Mugabe was addressing the nation at the National Heroes’ Acre, calling for co-ordinating meetings without the chairman’s knowledge, destabilising the party and mobilising violent demonstrations to disrupt meetings.

@pamelashuma1