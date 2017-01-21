Zanu-PF youths to promote domestic tourism at 21st February Movement gala

Harare Bureau

THE Zanu-PF Youth League says it is keen to promote domestic tourism by hosting the 21st February Movement at tourist attraction venues across the country.

Addressing members of the party’s youth league national executive in Harare yesterday, the league’s secretary Cde Kudzanai Chipanga said they were not shaken by reports from the opposition circles speaking ill about Matopos which is the venue of this year’s 21st February Movement celebrations.

“As we are aware, during our previous meetings we resolved that we shall be having these celebrations on areas mainly to do with tourism,” he said.

“We had a similar celebration in Victoria Falls that is Matabeleland North province. We targeted Victoria Falls as a resort just because we wanted to promote domestic tourism as per our agreement as the youth league. We had another one in Masvingo, Great Zimbabwe. This year we are going to have it at Matopos. It is a tourist attraction area.

“We want to promote our domestic tourism as the youth league. We want to assist in that aspect. We understand some opposition groups had already started to talk some nonsense but we are not driven by opposition groups. We are people driven, we are driven by our policies, we are driven by our people that is our Zanu-PF membership so we are going ahead. We are going to have our 21st February Movement celebrations in Matopos.”

Cde Chipanga added: “The actual date of the event is going to be advised after consultation with the Head of State and Government who happens to be the Guest of Honour at that event. Very soon we are going to have the actual date and we will make it public. We are not going to privatise it because several people are keen to come to attend that event. “

He said Matabeleland South province had already started preparations for the event.

Cde Chipanga said this year’s celebrations were going to set the tone for next year’s harmonised elections.

“This year’s 21st February Movement celebrations is quite unique given the fact that next year we are going to have our watershed elections where we are going to sweep all the parliamentary seats as well as all the local government seats,” he said.

“They are going to come back to Zanu-PF particularly in those provinces or in those constituencies where we have MDC legislators and MDC councillors.

Next year, 2018, every ward will be Zanu-PF, every constituency will be Zanu-PF. This year’s 21st February Movement celebrations will be oiling our engine. We are going to show people that when we talk of masses you only find masses in Zanu-PF, when you talk of the aspect of mobilisation you will only see it in Zanu-PF party.

Zanu-PF secretary for administration Cde Ignatius Chombo who also attended the meeting said the party was working to ensure that the youths have adequate resources for next year’s elections.