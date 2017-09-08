Zinara extends 100pc waiver: Car licence penalties reprieve up to 30 September

Kiyapili Sibanda, Business Reporter

THE Zimbabwe National Road Administration (Zinara) has extended its 100 percent waiver on vehicle licence penalties to 30 September 2017.

The waiver follows an initial reprieve in April this year, which received an overwhelming response.

Zinara is urging all motorists to take advantage of the window to regularise payment of their vehicle licences as the promotion was on offer at all Zinara offices countrywide. Failure to clear the arrears during the promotional period would result in penalties being reinstated.

“All motorists, whose vehicles are in arrears, are urged to take advantage of this promotion and regularise payment of their vehicle licence fees. This promotion is on offer at all Zinara offices countrywide,” said Zinara.

“Kindly note that failure to clear vehicle licence fees arrears during this promotion period will result in penalties being reinstated after 30 September 2017.”

The authority also said plans to establish a mobile licensing model would be announced in due course.

Meanwhile, Traf­fic Safety Coun­cil of Zim­babwe spokesperson Mr Ta­tenda Chin­oda has urged motorists to always regularise their vehicle licensing issues saying this was an administrative issue that should go beyond the waiver to ensure safer driving on the roads and roadworthy vehicles.

“Truly this is an administrative issue but it will go beyond that waiver to make sure that we have fit vehicles on our roads. We want safety driving on our roads. We don’t want to continue losing more people on the roads because of unfit vehicles,” he said.

In July Zinara disbursed $45.6 million to road authorities as at mid-June this year for the emergency road rehabilitation programme. — @Kiyaz_Cool.