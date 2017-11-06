Zodwa Wabantu returns to city of kings

Showbiz Reporter

SA entertainer, Zodwa Wabantu who stirred controversy two months ago after she was barred from attending the Harare International Carnival as her act was deemed indecent, is returning to Bulawayo on Thursday for yet another appearance at Club Connect where she dazzled many in August.

This time around, the dancer who has risen to stardom because of her racy dance moves and declaration that she does not like wearing underwear, will embark on a national tour that will see her invading the home of strippers – Private Lounge in Harare on Friday.

“From there, she will travel to Mutare where she will mix and mingle with fans at the new Club 263 on Saturday.

Show organiser, Devine Assignments director, Biggie Chinoperekwei said Zodwa, popularly known as the Queen of Vosho, was expected to arrive in Bulawayo on Thursday.

He said Zodwa was upbeat as she wanted to make up for her failed Harare appearance two months ago.

“Initially, Zodwa was meant to go to Private Lounge in Harare in September and unfortunately, we had to cancel that event as it clashed with the Harare International Carnival which happened during the same week. We decided to postpone her visit as we didn’t want her to offend people at the carnival who may not understand her entertainment,” said Chinoperekwei.

“When we host our events, we always ensure that they go to the right crowd.

“The carnival attracts a diverse crowd including children so she could not be part of it.”

Chinoperekwei said the Queen of Vosho was disheartened in September when her trip to Harare was abruptly cancelled.

“Zodwa views Zimbabwe as part of her market segment so whenever she fails to come, she feels very disappointed. She can’t wait to come and is very excited.”

The Censorship Board of Zimbabwe has since cleared the SA entertainer to perform at the three clubs.