ZPC to engage Sino Hydro for Hwange Power Station expansion

June 20, 2014 Business
Minister Mavhaire

Minister Mavhaire

Harare Bureau
ZIMBABWE Power Company (ZPC) has proposed to give Sino Hydro a contract to expand Hwange Thermal Power Station after the winning bidder China Machinery Engineering Company failed to demonstrate financial capability to undertake the project.
Government, through the Ministry of Energy and Power Development is said to be looking into the issue.
CMEC won the contract ahead of Sino Hydro which had tendered a bid price of $1,1 billion. The expansion of the Hwange is expected to add 600 MW onto the national grid.

“Now that there is a board in place, it is hoped the issues will be finalised soon,” said one source.
“Since Sino Hydro was the second highest bidder, it was then agreed and a proposal was made to give the contract to Sino Hydro considering the time it was going to take if new bidders were to be invited.” Energy and Power Development Minister Dzikamai Mavhaire said he could not comment because he was out of the country.

ZPC managing director Noah Gwariro was not answering calls seeking comment.
Sino Hydro won the bid to expand Kariba Hydro Power Station in a deal  worth about $360 million and implementation of the project has already started. Zimbabwe is battling to ease power shortage in the country in recognition to its critical importance as a key enabler to economic growth as it recovers from the debilitating effects of Western sanctions that ravaged the economy for almost a decade.

Foreign investors, mainly from Asia, have expressed interest in the country’s power sector and are looking at generating electricity from solar, coal and methane gas.
Two Chinese companies — China Jiangxi Corporation and ZTE Corporation — are among three companies that recently won tenders to build 100-megawatt solar plants in Gwanda at a cost of $184 million each.

Indian state-owned Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited and Shandong of China, are among companies that have also expressed interest in partnering RioZim Limited in setting up 250      megawatt plants at its vast coal fields in Gokwe. The short-term strategy envisages the construction of a number of smaller power plants over the next 10 years, RioZim said.

Its energy unit Rio Energy is in the process of bringing in technical and financial partners.
China Africa Sunlight Energy and a leading Chinese bank are discussing terms of a possible loan worth $1,6 billion to fund the setup and construction of a coal mine and a power station in Gwayi.

Zimbabwe produces about 1,200 megawatts against demand at peak periods of 2,200MW. The country also imports an average 300MW from Mozambique. Load-shedding has worsened on increased power demand this winter.
Pin It

Related Posts

  • Joe Duane

    We offer fresh cut bank instrument for lease/sale, such as BG, SBLC, MTN, Bank Bonds, Bank Draft, T strips and other. Leased Instruments can be obtained at minimal expense to the borrower compared to other banking options and we also discount/monetize BG’s.,,

    This offer is open to both individuals and corporate bodies.

    If in need of our services, contact me for detail information.

    Thank you,

    Mr.Joe Duane

    email:jduane076@gmail.com

    Joeduane@consultant.com

  • Petrovic Dorde

    We offer our financial instrument- lease BG/SBLC for such business covering Aviation, real estate development, oil and gas, bio tech, heavy construction involving dams, irrigation scheme, Hospitality, Foods industry, telecoms, laboratory etc.

    For further details contact us with the below information….

    Contact : Mr. Petrovic Dorde

    Email: directmandate@gmail.com

    Skype ID: petrovic.dorde

  • Wong Man

    We are broker firm in London-UK, we have direct Provider of BG/SBLC specifically for Lease, The provider is tested and trusted. We have been dealing with the company for the past 6years. Interested Agent/Lessee should contact us for directives.If you have need for corporate loans, international project funding, etc. or if you have a client who requires funding for his project or business we have all available.

    For further details contact us with the below information….

    Contact : Mr. Wong Man

    Email: reliablemandate@gmail.com

    Skype ID: reliablemandate

  • Fazliq

    We specialize in Bank Guarantee lease and sales, there are two types of bank guarantee which are Direct Bank Guarantee and Indirect Bank Guarantee. Its used as Bid Bond, Payment Guarantees, Letter of Indemnity, Guarantee Securing Credit Line, Advance Payment Guarantees, Performance Bond Guarantee E.T.C. Intermediaries/Consultants/Brokers are welcome to bring their clients and are 100% protected. In complete confidence, we will work together for the benefits of all parties involved. Our terms and procedures are so flexible and workable by RWA clients. Our lease rate is (5.0 + 1)%+x%. X% IS Lessee broker’s Commission and he determines his commission. If interested,

    Email : fdkadvisory@gmail.com

    Skype : fazliq.kader

    Thanks

    Fazliq

  • Diderot Denis

    Finding a genuine provider of financial instrument is very challenging but we are certified Financial Instrument providers in United Kingdom. Presently, we only focus on BG/SBLC for Lease and Sale transactions. However, our Lease BG/SBLC is 6+2% and Sale at 40+2%.

    Should you find this interesting and acceptable? Kindly, contact us and we shall review and respond with draft Contract/MOU within 48hrs maximum.

    Please request for full procedure details if interested.

    For further inquiry contact:
    Diderot Denis
    Email:diderotdenis20@gmail.com

  • wachjoe Adjie

    We have BG/SBLC, specifically for BUY/LEASE at a leasing price of 4% 2% of face value

    Issuance by HSBC London and many other 25 top AA rated Bank in Europe, Middle East or USA.

    We also secure funding, project loans and Personal loans for 2.5% APR.

    FOR LEASING OF BG/SBLC
    MINIMUM FACE VALUE OF BG/SBLC = EUR/USD 1M
    LEASING FEE = 4%+2%

    FOR PURCHASE OF FRESH CUT BG/SBLC
    PRICE = 32%+2%
    MINIMUM FACE VALUE OF BG/SBLC = EUR/USD 1M

  • Mark Anthony

    Dear Sir/Ma,

    We specialized in Bank Guarantee {BG}, Standby Letter of Credit {SBLC}, Medium Term Notes {MTN}, Confirmable Bank Draft {CBD} as well as other financial instruments issued from AAA Rated bank such as HSBC Bank Hong Kong, HSBC Bank London, Deutsche Bank AG Frankfurt, Barclays Bank , Standard Chartered Bank and others on lease at the lowest available rates depending on the face value of the instrument needed.

    We will be glad to share our working procedures with you upon request to help us proceed towards closing deals effectively.

    Email: mcanthonyfinance@gmail.com
    Skype: Mark Anthony Finance

    Regards

    Mark Anthony

  • Reilly Joseph

    We are a provider of banking instruments (BG/SBLC & MTN) with the best workable procedures for lease/buy who is ready, willing and able to deliver. Our bank instrument can be used in all forms of projects funding,collateral to seek loan from different banks of choice and can be used to engage into PPP trading.

    Intermediaries/Consultants/Brokers are welcome to bring their clients and cases to our attention and in complete confidence we will work together for the benefits of all parties involve.

    Our BG/SBLC & MTN Financing can help you get your project funded, loan financing by providing you with yearly renewable leased bank instruments. We work directly with issuing bank lease providers, this Instrument can be monetized on your behalf for 100% funding: For further details contact us with the below information.

    Thank you

    Contact Person: Mr. Reilly M. Joseph

    Email: info.financialassuranceltd@gmail.com

    Skype ID: finance.assurance

  • Bernard

    Are you an individual businessman or a business organisation that wishes to expand in business ??, we offer financial instrument such as BGs, SBLCs,MTNs, LCs, CDs and others on lease and sales at a rate of (3 + 0.5 + X)% of the face value and reasonable conditionfrom a genuine provider. You are at liberty to engage our leased facilities into trade programs as well as in signatory project(s) such as Aviation, Agriculture, Petroleum, Telecommunication and any other project(s) etc.

    With our financial/bank instrument you can establish line of credit with your bank and/or secure loan for your projects in which our bank instrument will serve collateral in your bank to fund your project.

    We deliver with time and precision as set forth in the agreement. Our terms and Conditions are reasonable and we work directly with issuing bank lease providers, this instrument can be monetized on your behalf for upto 100% funding. Intermediaries/Consultants/Brokers are welcome to bring their clients and are 100% protected. In complete confidence, we will work together for the benefits of all parties involved.

    All relevant business information will be provided upon request.

    If Interested kindly contact me via
    Email:~ inquiry.firstchoice@gmail.com
    Skype ID:contact.firstchoice

    serious enquiry only.

  • SILKE CHRISTA CERVENY

    We offer certified and verifiable bank instruments via Swift Transmission from a genuine provider capable of taking up time bound transactions.

    FOR LEASING OF BG/SBLC
    MINIMUM FACE VALUE OF BG/SBLC = EUR/USD 1M
    LEASING FEE = 4%+1%

    FOR PURCHASE OF FRESH CUT BG/SBLC
    PRICE = 32%+1%
    MINIMUM FACE VALUE OF BG/SBLC = EUR/USD 1M

    Contact Name: SILKE CHRISTA CERVENY

    Email: inquiry.dcifinancial@gmail.com

    skype : inquiry.dcifinancial