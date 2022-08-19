171 foreigners nabbed for illegally entering Zimbabwe

Michael Magoronga, Midlands Correspondent

THE Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has arrested a total of 171 foreigners for entering the country without proper travelling documents in three separate incidences.

Police confirmed via their official twitter handle that cases of human trafficking and illegal foreign nationals were on the increase.

“On 15 August, police in Murewa arrested 86 foreign nationals comprising 76 males and 10 females for entering the country without travelling documents,” wrote police.

On 16 August, police in Murewa arrested three foreign nationals in Murewa who were hitch hiking from South Africa to Nyamapanda without following custom and excise procedures.

“The suspects were intercepted at a house in Medium Density Suburbs, Murewa after being assisted by a local transporter,” said police.

In yet another case, on 17 August, police in Gweru Rural intercepted and arrested Wosith Travellers Coach bus crew for Human Trafficking after transporting 82 foreign nationals without travelling documents.

Police has since warned motorists are warned against using vehicles in human trafficking episodes in connivance with foreign nationals.