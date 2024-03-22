18 years in jail for two rustlers who tried to sell stolen cattle to police

Online reporter

TWO men were each jailed for nine years trying to sell two stolen oxen to undercover police officers.

In a statement on X, the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) said: “On 15 January 2024, Luke Musungo (36) of Mutoko and Biggie John (36) of Chiendambuya stole two oxen from Heyford Farm in Macheke.”

The two were apprehended by the police in Mutoko while trying to sell the beasts.

“They were sentenced to mandatory 9 years imprisonment. Cattle rustling carries a minimum mandatory sentence of 9 years”, said the NPAZ