Minister Tavengwa advocates for fair and ethical Artificial Intelligence at world consumer rights day celebration

Prince Ngwenya, [email protected]

THE Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Harare Metropolitan Province, Charles Tavengwa, delivered a keynote address at the World Consumer Rights Day celebrations in Harare on Friday.

The theme of the event was “Fair and Responsible Artificial Intelligence (AI) for consumers.”

During his address, Minister Tavengwa said AI should empower and enhance humans while upholding trust and privacy.

“We must strive for a future where AI serves as an enabler, augmenting human capabilities, and enhancing consumer experiences, rather than undermining trust or compromising privacy,” he said.

Furthermore, Tavengwa highlighted the importance of consumer rights in the context of AI, including transparency and accountability in AI systems, protection of personal data and privacy, addressing algorithmic bias, safeguarding against discriminatory practices, and promoting fair competition.