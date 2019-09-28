2 Triangle players ruled out of game

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

TRIANGLE United vice-captain Kudzai Chigwinda and his defence partner Arnold Chiveya have been ruled out of today’s Caf Confederation Cup match against visiting Azam of Tanzania at Barbourfields Stadium.

The pair have not recovered from injuries which ruled them out of the first leg of the second preliminary round qualifier when they beat Azam 1-0 in Tanzania.

Despite the unavailability of the trusted pair, Triangle coach Taurayi Mangwiro expressed a vote of confidence on “whoever” will come in, with Donald Dzvinyai set to marshal the defence alongside seasoned Praise Tonha.

“It’s unfortunate that our vice-captain (Chingwinda) and Chiveya are out but the rest of the guys are available and are raring to go. The good thing is that the guys are focused, understand the importance of teamwork and know that we’re not in this competition to make up numbers but to effectively compete,” said Mangwiro.

Among other players that Triangle will bank on are goalkeeper, Chang Mariyoni, defender Brian Chikwenya, midfielders Russell Madamombe, Timothy January and Pasca Manhanga, as well as strikers, Delic Murimba and Nyasha Chintuli.

Triangle also have Ralph Kawondera, scorer of the first leg goal and experienced attacking midfielder Collin Dhuwa who are capable of producing match-winning performances.

A victory for Triangle will see them facing a team that would’ve been knocked out of the Caf Champions League in the next round.

Triangle are yet to concede in three Caf Confederation Cup games, beating Rukinzo of Burundi 5-0 in their opening match before drawing 0-0 away at Bujumbura. They went on to beat Azam 1-0 away and will be out to maintain their clean sheet.

On the other end, Azam overturned a first leg 1-0 away defeat to Fasil Kenema of Ethiopia to prevail 3-1 at home, to set a date with Triangle.

The Tanzanians will be seeking to become the first club to breach Triangle’s defence. – @ZililoR