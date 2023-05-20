20 armed robbers, tie up 8 security guards

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter

TWENTY armed robbers tied up eight security guards before stealing 63 bales of tobacco during a raid at a farm on Friday.

The incident happened at Wilmode Farm and the 20 armed robbers were carrying an assortment of weapons such as a gun, knives and machetes, according to the Police Twitter page.

“Police in Mvurwi are investigating a case of robbery in which 8 security guards were attacked by 20 suspects who were armed with an unidentified type of a pistol, machetes, okapi knives and iron bars at Wilmode Farm on 19/05/23.

“The suspects tied the victims with ropes before proceeding to grading shades and stole 63 bales of tobacco. Anyone with information to report at any nearest Police Station,” posted the Police.

Meanwhile, Police in Epworth are appealing for information which may assist with the investigation of a case of robbery in which a taxi driver was attacked by two suspects on Friday.

“The suspects tied the victim with shoelaces before stealing a Huawei Honour cellphone, US$18.00 and a silver Toyota Corolla vehicle registration number AET 8592. Anyone with information to report at any nearest Police Station.”