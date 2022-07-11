20+ Matabeleland South health facilities under construction

Yoliswa Dube-Moyo, Matabeleland South Bureau Chief

More than 20 health facilities are under construction in Matabeleland South Province as Government moves to improve access to medical services.

The Government under the Second Republic remains committed to improving healthcare services through building and revamping facilities.

More than 40 clinics and hospitals have been built across the country since 2018 while many more were upgraded.

The provision of quality health care services is one of the critical requirements for the country to attain an upper middle class economy by 2030.

In the past some people in Matabeleland South province’s rural areas used to walk up to 20 kilometres to access health services.

Government has said its target is to ensure health facilities are as close to the people as possible.

Matabeleland South Provincial Medical Director Dr Rudo Chikodzero said most of the health facilities under construction in the province are almost complete.

“We have more than 20 health facilities that are under construction and most of them are almost complete.

The challenge is that we will face staff shortages.

We’re already facing shortages as many of our staff have left.

This has affected our vaccination campaigns generally.

Some of our trained and experienced staff who knew how to manage Covid-19 and had trained on vaccinations, have left.

Where we had 10 staff, for example, we’re left with two,” said Dr Chikodzero.

Recently, Ministry of Health and Child Care spokesperson Mr Donald Mujiri said countrywide construction projects are being done at 94 health facilities.

“The Government remains committed to improving infrastructure at all health facilities be it at Central Hospital or the smallest clinic in rural areas, we are just keen to improve the sector.

In the Southern region one of the projects is Lupane Hospital whose construction is underway and much progress has been made so far,” said Mr Mujiri.

He said there were 93 projects under rehabilitation or renovation at different health facilities across the country.

Mr Mujiri said the Ministry was also streamlined to add other specialised hospitals as a way of ensuring best international practice and is training more specialists to improve the quality of services.

President Mnangagwa has declared that no community should be left behind hence Government is implementing inclusive development to achieve Vision 2030.

He said the Second Republic will not allow illegal sanctions imposed by the West to derail the country’s development agenda hence a number of projects are being implemented using local resources.

Apart for carrying out construction projects at health facilities, Government is also rolling out a number of infrastructure projects across Matabeleland South.

These include road and dam construction projects, with the flagship project being the US$300 million modernisation of the Beitbridge Border Post.

