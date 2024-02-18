226 to benefit as Minister Mutsvangwa commissions Chiredzi SMEs centre
Prince Ngwenya, [email protected]
THE Minister of Women Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises Development, Senator Monica Mutsvangwa on Saturday commissioned the Chiredzi SME Centre in Chiredzi town.
In a statement, the Ministry of Information Publicity and Broadcasting Services said the centre is designed to provide working space to 226 SMEs from various sectors, including clothing, fruit and vegetables, hardware, and salons.
