$24 million needed to fully operationalize the NSSA quarantine centre

Thupeyo Muleya, Beitbridge Bureau

AT least $25 million dollars is required for additional works to fully equip the National Social Security (NASSA) hotel, which is being used as a quarantine and isolation centre for Zimbabwean returnees arriving via Beitbridge Border Post.

The 140-room hotel, which was built under the Beitbridge Redevelopment Programme and closed shop in 2016 after two years of operation, has since been converted into a quarantine centre by the Government.

The hotel can accommodate 280 people on ground rooms and an additional 100 on isolation in the casino and a converted conference room. So far, there are 18 people on quarantine at the centre and Beitbridge is yet to record any positive cases of Covid-19.

The provincial public works director (Matabeleland South), Engineer Sijabuliso Harold Ncube said on Wednesday during the tour of the Nassa Quarantine Centre, the District Hospital Isolation Centre and Beitbridge Border Post that his department had since sent its request to the investor (NASSA). He said they had also received $4, 7 million from the Government to upgrade three quarantine and isolation centres in Beitbridge, Gwanda and Plumtree.

“We have three priority areas in Matabeleland South where areas have been identified in the hospitals,” said Engineer Ncube.

“In Plumtree, we will upgrade the TB Ward and this has a capacity to carry 38 beds, Beitbridge Hospital’s Female Ward will carry 30 beds while the Gwanda Provincial Hospital’s Eyes Centre has can carry 20 beds.

“We have received the funds for these project and have already put out tenders for supply of material, which will end on Thursday and we should be working on the three sites by next Wednesday.

“As a department, with all resources being available we expect to complete the works within three weeks and the suppliers have been given short periods to deliver”.

He said the Nssa hotel building was still intact but the major challenge was water, electrical fittings and bedding with other finishing to cost $25 million.

The provincial civil protection unit chairperson, Mrs Sithandiwe Ncube, said her team was impressed with the level of preparedness on the ground so far though they had identified areas needing urgent attention.

“We appreciate the efforts that we see, which are being made by the Beitbridge district team, but there is still a lot of work that needs to be done.

“For the main isolation centre, which can carry 30 beds, we are impressed, what we only need there is putting additional equipment,” she said.

Mrs Ncube said the Department of Social Welfare had already paid for food to feed 100 people under 21 days and have made recommendations that they revise the budget considering that we are likely to have more returnees from South Africa.

According to the provincial head of social services, Mr Criswell Nyakudya, they had enough food to cover people in Beitbridge and Plumtree.

“We are strengthening our capacity on the ground and today we got 1 640 blankets from the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra), 40 double beds, several mattresses and groceries. Additional resources will be availed depending on the demands on the ground,” he said.

Zimbabwe’s Consul-General to South Africa said so far 3055 people had registered with the consulate for assistance with food packages or repatriation and other upkeep needs.

“At the moment we can’t tell the exact number of those seeking repatriation. Those who have responded to our call require food packages while others seek repatriation. This is an ongoing process,” she said.