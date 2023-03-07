3 children drown

Midlands Bureau

A SWIMMING expedition for three juveniles aged 8, 12 and 13 ended tragically after they drowned in a river in Somabhula area outside Gweru.

Midlands provincial police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed the drowning of the juveniles from Plot 40 Fallow Field Somabhula.

“On Saturday and in Somabhula three juveniles aged 8, 12 and 13 of Plot 40 Fallow Field Somabhula drowned while swimming in Mhlonga River,” he said.

Insp Mahoko said the trio left their clothes on the river bank before getting into the river.

“The matter was reported to the police and the bodies which initially could not be located were found floating on the following day March 5 and were retrieved by local villagers,” said Insp Mahoko.

He said in a separate incident that happened in Silobela, an epileptic patient allegedly fell and drowned in a well while fetching water.

“It is alleged that Mavis Ndhlovu (23) of village Vala under chief Malisa in Silobela who was an epileptic patient fell into a well while fetching water and drowned. The incident was discovered by a passerby who then made a report to the police and the body was retrieved,” said Insp Mahoko.

He urged members of the public to desist from leaving children and the vulnerable unattended to avoid unnecessary loss of lives.