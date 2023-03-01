30 more Covid -19 cases recorded

Thandeka Moyo-Ndlovu, Online Reporter

Zimbabwe has recorded 30 new Covid-19 cases during the past hours with reports that the seven-day rolling average stands at 30.

No deaths have been recorded during the same period and the toll since the first case was recorded remains at 5 669.

Statistics from the Ministry of Health and Child Care show that 7 954 people received the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine bringing the cumulative total to 6 828 867.

“A total of 3 235 received their second dose bringing cumulative to 5 065 099 while 8 064 received their third dose bringing cumulative to 1 597 346. As of Tuesday, Zimbabwe had recorded 264 179 Covid-19 cases including 257 973 recoveries and 5 669 deaths,” read the report.

@thamamoe