400 digital tablets for extension officers in Matabeleland South Province

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Professor Obert Jiri during the distribution of tablets to extension officers

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, [email protected]

EXTENSION officers based in Matabeleland South Province on Wednesday received over 400 digital tablets from the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture Fisheries, Water and Rural Development.

The move is part of the Government’s programme of capacitating extension workers for improved performance in the agricultural sector.

Mr Moses Denge, an extension worker based in Beitbridge said their work will be easier now that they have received tablets.

He said there will also be improved coordination of programmes and activities.

“We are now living in a digital world and we are also supposed to move with technology. We were now supposed to rely on our cellphones in order to do our work but the challenge is that some of us don’t have smartphones. I would like to thank the Government for capacitating us with these tablets. These gadgets will make our work easier.

“For issuing of inputs we are supposed to register all farmers in our area but with these gadgets the process will now be much easier and faster. These gadgets have a big memory and they can store power for a long time,” he said.

Another extension worker Ms Setillina Noko who is based in Gwanda said their reporting system will improve now that they have tablets. She said it has been difficult for them to submit reports on time and other necessary information as they did not have access to reliable gadgets.

The capacitation of extension workers has been identified as crucial in ensuring successful implementation of the Pfumvudza/Intwasa programme this farming season and beyond.

Speaking at the handover of the tablets in Gwanda on Wednesday Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Professor Obert Jiri said capacitation of extension workers is anchored on the need to equip personnel that are responsible for transforming the agricultural sector. He said capacitation of extension workers has also been extended to veterinary officers, meat graders and dip tank attendants.

Prof Jiri said it is important that a farmer is capacitated in all areas of production.

