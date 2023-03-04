5 Nust students perish in car crash

5 Nust students perish in car crash

The Chronicle

Lizzy Nekhoma, Chronicle online reporter

FIVE  first year National University of Science and Technology (NUST) students were among nine people who died on Thursday 2 March in a horrific traffic accident  in Filabusi.

The University has identified the five deceased students as: Rachel Mandiki who was studying for a BSc Degree in quantity surveying, Mary Magdalene Nkala who was studying for a BSc Degree in Accounting, Sambulelosenkosi Nkala who was studying for a BSc Degree in Finance, Rutendo Nyangani who was studying for a BSc Degree in quantity surveying, Masimba Mushayikwa who was studying for a BSc Degree in Accounting.

 Below is the full statement from the University

More to follow…

