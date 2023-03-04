5 Nust students perish in car crash

Lizzy Nekhoma, Chronicle online reporter

FIVE first year National University of Science and Technology (NUST) students were among nine people who died on Thursday 2 March in a horrific traffic accident in Filabusi.

The University has identified the five deceased students as: Rachel Mandiki who was studying for a BSc Degree in quantity surveying, Mary Magdalene Nkala who was studying for a BSc Degree in Accounting, Sambulelosenkosi Nkala who was studying for a BSc Degree in Finance, Rutendo Nyangani who was studying for a BSc Degree in quantity surveying, Masimba Mushayikwa who was studying for a BSc Degree in Accounting.

Below is the full statement from the University

More to follow…