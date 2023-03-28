500 teachers undergo disaster training

Patrick Chitumba, Midlands Bureau Chief

THERE is an urgent need to have disaster risk management and First Aid plans in schools to mitigate against the unnecessary loss of life and infrastructure.

This was said by the Midlands Secretary for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Mr Abiot Maronge at the graduation ceremony of disaster risk management and first aid for teachers training by the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education and the Zimbabwe Red Cross Society (ZRCS).

“First Aid is a cherished brand of the Red Cross Movement and it is with great honour and pleasure that I stand to officiate at this certificate handover ceremony for over 500 teachers across the province who underwent a rigorous but fulfilling disaster risk management and first aid training course,” he said.

Mr Maronge, who is also the provincial head of the Civil Protection Unit (CPU), said the Red Cross is a recognised training organisation and the world’s largest provider of first aid training as well as disaster risk management.

He said the Midlands province is prone to various natural and manmade hazards, posing a huge risk of losing lives.

“These hazards pose danger to our vulnerable learners and communities in general. There is an urgent need to have disaster risk management and First Aid plans in all primary and secondary schools to mitigate against the unnecessary loss of life and infrastructure. It is our hope as a province that we now have capable cadres who will be able to detect such disasters through informative risk analysis processes,” said Mr Maronge.

He said he was appointing all the graduands as focal CPU persons at their schools and communities.

“Educate your communities on risks that are prevalent in the community and how best to mitigate the impact of that through proactive early actions,” said Mr Maronge.

@pchitumba1