President to announce election date on Monday

President to announce election date on Monday

72 year old cyclist dies after being hit by car

27 May, 2023 - 16:05 0 Views
The Chronicle

Lizzy Nekhoma, Online Reporter

A 72-year-old cyclist from Luveve, Bulawayo was hit by a car and died upon admission at Mpilo Central Hospital.

Enock Zhou ,was riding along L-street road opposite Luveve Stadium by an unnamed 53 year old motorist and was injured on the right thigh, according to Bulawayo police provincial spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube in a statement.

The incident occurred on Friday.

“On the 26th of May 2023 at around 6.40PM, a fatal road traffic accident occurred along L-street road opposite Luveve stadium, Bulawayo where one person was injured and later died on admission at Mpilo hospital.

“The motorist a male adult aged 53 years of New Luveve Bulawayo was driving along L street road in Luveve due north and due to failure to keep a proper lookout he hit Enock Zhou a male adult aged 72 of New Luveve, Bulawayo who was also cycling the same direction with the motorist.

As a result of the accident the now-deceased sustained fractured right thigh. he was ferried to Mpilo hospital where he died on admission at the casualty ward,’’ Inspector Ncube said.

He urged drivers to be extra cautious when driving, keep an eye out for pedestrians, and obey all rules and regulations to prevent accidents.

