9 000 more stands for Bulawayo

Senior Business Reporter

THE National Building Society Limited (NBS) and Radar Holdings Limited officials this morning toured the Kind City housing project in Bulawayo along Gwanda Road.

The project sits on 2 100 hectares and 9 000 stands would be developed. Radar Holdings Limited Group finance director, Mr Walter Zimunya, said to date 475 stands have been developed. The project will have schools, churches and industrial zones.

Officials said the housing project feeds into the Government’s National Development Strategy 1 under housing cluster and will go a long way in reducing Bulawayo housing backlog.