Africa Sun lists on VFEX

Online Reporter

HOSPITALITY group African Sun Limited is listing today at the US dollar-denominated Victoria Falls Stock Exchange (VFEX).

The firm says listing on VFEX will expose it to US dollar equity and debt capital to finance its hotel renovation and expansion projects

The group has indicated one of its focus areas is enhancing the guest experience and consolidating its market share.

African Sun is the largest hospitality company in Zimbabwe that operates 10 hotels, including internationally recognised brands.

Expected to attend the event is VFEX Chair, Mrs Caroline Sandura, African Sun Limited Chairman, Dr Emmanuel Fundira, Minister of Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality, Nqobizitha Mangaliso Ndlovu, and players in the hospitality sector.