African journalists call for improved health care for migrants

Thupeyo Muleya Beitbridge Bureau

The Journalists International Forum for Migration (JIFORM) has called on African Governments to adopt an inclusive approach on health care programs to also cater for migrants regardless of their irregular or regular status.

The organization which represents over 150 journalists from across African countries including Zimbabwe made the recommendations during a three-day online summit held between 23 and 25 April.

In a statement on Wednesday, JIFORM said; “In view of the extensive deliberations on the various topics, the summit recommended that nations should adopt an inclusive approach to include provision for the health care for migrants irrespective of their status whether regular or irregular.

“In addition, they should avoid the stigmatization of migrants as carriers of the disease and it is critical for them (Governments in Africa) to timely evacuate its citizens who have expressed the desire to return their home countries during the current pandemic irrespective of their migrants’ status”.

The journalists also encouraged their governments to go beyond lip service to agriculture development and to create policies that guarantee food security with a bias towards minimizing the import bills across the continent.

According to the statement, media professionals must focus more on the impact of COVID-19 on regular and irregular migrants and raise awareness on the challenges that are under-reported.

“We also recommend that journalists must dig deep into issues of migration and report factual matters and embrace advocacy roles and they must be wary of the politicization of the pandemic towards the xenophobic act.

“In addition, Governments and other stakeholders should consider media professionals as part of the front liners in the fight against COVID-19 and back them with adequate remuneration and protection,” read part of the statement.

The body also advised media workers’ unions to use the COVID-19 experiences to draw up and get a comprehensive insurance package for journalists and other media workers.

The media practitioners said there was also an urgent need for them to integrate new methods or trends of working from home and online engagements.

African Governments, the organization said the need to develop economic models peculiar to the present situation and capable of revamping economies after the pandemic.

“In order to stem the tide of irregular migration, this is the ideal time for Governments to take advantage of the reality of the moment by encouraging local or home industrialization to provide jobs for the teaming youths with focus on local consumption that would lessen dependency on foreign goods,” read the statement.

“Further, employers should explore the possibility of employment terms renegotiation with loyal and dedicated employees instead of terminating their appointments. We must emphasize Employers’ loyalty as this has great consequences on the future of every organization.

“Nations should intervene to provide economic stimulus packages for organizations, particularly the SMEs and tax holiday for manufacturers as a way of cushioning the effect of COVID-19”.