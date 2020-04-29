RBZ officials in court

29 Apr, 2020 - 15:04 0 Views
0 Comments
RBZ officials in court

The Chronicle

Harare Bureau 

Two Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe principal economists who allegedly leaked the institution’s document outlining the dedollarisation roadmap, have appeared in court.

Smart Manda (44) and Philton Makena (40) appeared before magistrate Mrs Vongai Muchuchuti-Guwuriro charged with communicating official documents to unauthorised persons or alternatively contravening section 60 (1) of the RBZ Act “Preservation of secrecy by bank employee”

They were released on $2 000 bail apiece coupled with some conditions among them reporting once a week to the police. They will be back in court on June 3.

Manda is being represented by Mr Arshiel Mugiya while Mr Gift Chihuta is appearing on behalf of Makena. Prosecuting Mr George Manokore alleged that Manda forwarded the document to Makena via whatsapp and inturn Makena sent it to his cousin Bongani Zimuto.

Zimuto, the court heard, forwarded the same document to his boss who works at Zimnat Life Assurance and therefore went viral on social media platforms.

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting