African superstar joins Drogba, Essien and Okocha as Fifa 21 icons

EA SPORTS has released its official trailer for Fifa’s 21’s Ultimate Team and detailed a number of changes, while at the same time confirming the addition of an African superstar.

FUT 21 will have 100 icons and in the latest edition, there are a number of major names, including former Liverpool star Fernando Torres and FC Barcelona legend Xavi.

Germany’s World Cup winning midfielder, Bastian Schweinsteiger is also in the mix. However, fans of African stars will be happy to see Samuel Eto’o included.

One of the major additions to the icons, EA said: “Widely regarded as one of the greatest African players of all-time, Samuel Eto’o was a titan. Devastating finishing, coupled with pace, trickery and a grafty tactical nous, Eto’o preceded his own reputation.

“Goals wherever he went vaulted his teams to Uefa Champions League glory on three occasions, with Eto’o scoring in two finals. A marksman on the pitch and an arrow for humanitarian causes off it, Eto’o was more than just a striker. He was a creator, facilitator and leader. A legend, in the truest sense.”

He joins other African stars such as Didier Drogba, Michal Essien and Jay-jay Okocha.

Along with the Icon reveals, EA SPORTS provided an in-depth look into how they aim to change things up in FUT 21. – Soccer Laduma