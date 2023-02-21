Afro-basket/Afro-Can qualifiers to be broadcast on Fiba YouTube channels

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

ALL Afro-basket/Afro-Can qualifiers games which start today afternoon will be broadcast on the Fiba YouTube Channels.

Hosts Zimbabwe will be in action at Zimbabwe International Trade Fair Hall 4 in both the men and female divisions.

Following a technical meeting held late on Monday evening, the fixtures for the tournament have now been confirmed.

Angola and Mozambique women will open proceedings with Zimbabwe women following up with a tie against Zambia.

The main match will feature Zimbabwe and Mozambique men.

Fixtures

Angola v Mozambique (W) at 2pm

Zimbabwe v Zambia (W) at 4pm

Zimbabwe v Mozambique (M) at 6pm. [email protected]