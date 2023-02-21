Afro-basket/Afro-Can qualifiers to be broadcast on Fiba YouTube channels

The Chronicle
Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter
ALL Afro-basket/Afro-Can qualifiers games which start today afternoon will be broadcast on the Fiba YouTube Channels.
Hosts Zimbabwe will be in action at Zimbabwe International Trade Fair Hall 4 in both the men and female divisions.
Following a technical meeting held late on Monday evening, the fixtures for the tournament have now been confirmed.
Angola and Mozambique women will open proceedings with Zimbabwe women following up with a tie against Zambia.
The main match will feature Zimbabwe and Mozambique men.
Fixtures
Angola v Mozambique (W) at 2pm
Zimbabwe v Zambia (W) at 4pm
Zimbabwe v Mozambique (M) at 6pm. [email protected]