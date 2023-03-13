Airports Company of Zimbabwe hosts ICAO delegation

13 Mar, 2023 - 14:03 0 Views
0 Comments
Airports Company of Zimbabwe hosts ICAO delegation Joshua Mqabuko International Airport in Bulawayo

The Chronicle

Business Reporter

THE Airports Company of Zimbabwe (ACP) is hosting a delegation from the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) that seeks to strengthen the aviation sector’s capacity as well as strategies to manage public health disasters.

Posting on its official Twitter handle on Monday, ACP said “ICAO CAPSCA assessment team is in Zimbabwe to assist in strengthening the aviation sector’s capacity as well as strategies to manage public health disasters. This is necessitated by lessons learnt from the impact of the recent Covid-19 global pandemic.

“The process involves a comprehensive review of existing public health measures and protocols at Zimbabwe’s  IHR Designated Airports, Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport (RGMIA),  Victoria Falls International Airport (VFIA), Joshua  Mqabuko Nkomo International Airport (JMNIA.”

The Collaborative Arrangement for the Prevention and Management of Public Health Events in Civil Aviation – CAPSCA is a voluntary cross-sectorial, multi-organizational collaboration programme established in 2006, and managed by ICAO in partnership with the World Health Organization (WHO).

It brings together international, regional, national, and local organizations to combine efforts to improve preparedness planning and response to public health events that affect the aviation sector.

 

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting