Airports Company of Zimbabwe hosts ICAO delegation

Business Reporter

THE Airports Company of Zimbabwe (ACP) is hosting a delegation from the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) that seeks to strengthen the aviation sector’s capacity as well as strategies to manage public health disasters.

Posting on its official Twitter handle on Monday, ACP said “ICAO CAPSCA assessment team is in Zimbabwe to assist in strengthening the aviation sector’s capacity as well as strategies to manage public health disasters. This is necessitated by lessons learnt from the impact of the recent Covid-19 global pandemic.

“The process involves a comprehensive review of existing public health measures and protocols at Zimbabwe’s IHR Designated Airports, Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport (RGMIA), Victoria Falls International Airport (VFIA), Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo International Airport (JMNIA.”

The Collaborative Arrangement for the Prevention and Management of Public Health Events in Civil Aviation – CAPSCA is a voluntary cross-sectorial, multi-organizational collaboration programme established in 2006, and managed by ICAO in partnership with the World Health Organization (WHO).

It brings together international, regional, national, and local organizations to combine efforts to improve preparedness planning and response to public health events that affect the aviation sector.