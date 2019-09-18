Akbay, Chikuni leave Ngezi

18 Sep, 2019 - 00:09 0 Views
0 Comments
Akbay, Chikuni leave Ngezi Erol Akbay and Tendai Chikuni

The Chronicle

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

MHONDORO-based Ngezi Platinum Stars have parted ways with their Dutch coach Erol Akbay and his assistant Tendai Chikuni with immediate effect.

In a statement yesterday, club president Stanley Segula said the separation was by mutual consent.

Akbay’s sidekick, Cosmas “Tsano” Zulu, who is the club’s goalkeepers’ coach, survived the sack.

“Ngezi Platinum Stars wishes to announce the departure of head coach Erol Akbay and his assistant Tendai Chikuni from the club with immediate effect. The separation is by mutual consent.

“The board and management of Ngezi Platinum Stars would like to thank Akbay and Chikuni for their great contribution to the club for the season to date and we wish them success in their future assignments. 

“Ngezi Platinum Stars remains committed to its season 2020 targets and replacements will be announced in due course,” reads Segula’s statement.

The Dutchman, who first came to Zimbabwe in 2015 to head Highlanders’ dugout before quitting in a huff in 2016, leaves the ambitious side eighth on the league table, with 32 points, eight behind log leaders ZPC Kariba.

They recorded eight wins, the same number of draws and seven losses in 23 games, and indications are that the straw that broke the camel’s back was Saturday’s 0-1 loss to Gweru-based TelOne, who are now resurgent since former national team coach Rahman Gumbo took over the reins recently.

Meanwhile, TelOne have formally announced the capture of Highlanders’ goalkeepers’ coach Tembo Chuma, despite the gaffer still having a running contract with Bosso.

Share This:

More Stories:

Donate To Cyclone Idai Relief
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Donate To Cyclone Idai Relief
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting