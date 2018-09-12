Album sold out!. . . Indosakusa revel in debut album launch success

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

“THANK you Bulawayo” are the words that renowned Imbube group Indosakusa: The Morning Star (pictured) have as they reflect on their sold-out album launch at the weekend.

Bulawayo Theatre, the venue of the album launch, was teeming with eager Iscathamiya fans who came out in their droves to watch a dawn of a new era. Indosakusa: The Morning Star, formely Impumelelo Shining Stars and the 13 track album, Indosakusa was their first as a rebranded group.

Speaking on behalf of the group, Innocent Sibanda said they were grateful that there were so many people who came out to support.

“People bought all the pre-show tickets. At the show, we ended up making people pay, even after tickets sold out as the event was that oversubscribed,” Sibanda said.

“We’d like to thank them (people of Bulawayo) for coming out like that. All the shows we’ve hosted, we’ve never had such a huge turnout.”

He said the sold out show showed that it was God’s timing.

“The support we got showed it was God’s doing. It wasn’t our doing or our cleverness that got us those people but it was God’s. This is testimony that God is never late as he’s always on time.

“Indeed it was the dawn of a new era as our name Indosakusa: The Morning Star suggests,” said Sibanda.

During the launch, copies of the new album were sold out. He said they were contemplating holding a thank you show in November due to the demand from people.

“The album ran out and many people are calling us to find out where they can get a copy. Also, after the launch, people said they wanted another show so we’re now forced to have a big show for them in November,” said Sibanda.

Sibanda thanked Nobuntu for their sterling performance on the night.

“Nobuntu was given a 20 minute time slot and they blew away the crowd and even us backstage. It was a solid performance and they presented as if we paid them thousands of dollars. They just added more flair and flavour to our show and we thank them for that.”