All female accapella group Nobuntu tours USA again

Yvonne Ncube, Showbiz Correspondent

Award-winning, all-female accapella quartet Nobuntu is touring the US and will appear in 15 states.

The ensemble departed on Monday, October 3, and their first performance took place yesterday at Salisbury University in Salisbury in Maryland.

This is their second tour this year and it will run from October 4 to the end of November.

In a press statement 10th District Music said the group is set to perform at 25 venues across the US.

Group member Duduzile Sibanda said the tour is an opportunity for them to spread, educate the US about Southern Africa, music origins, culture and tradition.

“We are on a two-month tour in the US. It’s one of our annual USA tours and we will perform in 15 states. It’s really a busy schedule for us and it means work at last!

After the Covid-19 wave we are happy to be travelling again.

“It’s also another opportunity to spread messages of love, hope and peace, and also to educate and inform the US about Southern Africa, our music origins, culture and traditions. We definitely have new songs on this tour, more jazzy with a touch of Imbube. The dances to be performed include isitshikitsha (Ndebele), Isetape (Tswana) and amabhiza (Kalanga). Its going to be a wholesome show,” she added.

Meanwhile Dudu said they would like to congratulate one of their members Thandeka Moyo who was recently blessed with a baby boy.

“First of all, congratulations are in order for our member Thandeka Moyo who recently had a baby, as a result we had to introduce an acting member while she is on her maternity leave. The new member, Brenda Rera will stand in for her.

“We welcome Brenda Rera to the family. She will be singing the soprano part. We

look forward to having an amazing tour with her,” she said.

Nobuntu continues to pride itself in setting the pace and land-marking women’s contribution to African traditional music on international standards. They are committed to flying the Zimbabwean flag high with their well-orchestrated performances and sound that resonates around the ordinary African day to day life.