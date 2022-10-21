All set for farmers tournament semi finals

Brandon Moyo, Sports Reporter

NYAMANDLOVU District Football Association is set to host the remaining fixtures of the Farmers football tournament tomorrow (Saturday).

The tournament began last week and the semi-finals, finals and play off matches will all be played on Saturday to conclude the event. The four remaining teams are Makhokhomba Pirates, Siyabangena, Brave Lions and Nyamandlovu Football Club (FC).

Makhokhomba Pirates will face Siyabangena whilst Brave Lions will clash against Nyamandlovu FC in the last four of the tournament. Both matches will kick off simultaneously at 1000hrs at ZRP Nyamandlovu ground and Ngoma Stadium respectively. The tournament had 11 teams and only one would take home the title.

Semi-finals matches will start at 1000hrs, while the third and fourth play offs will be at 12:00 and the final will be the last of the event at 1500hrs.

All participating teams are not allowed to use players who played for other teams during the knock-out stages.

Nyamandlovu District Association president and former Highlanders juniors’ manager, Smart Moyo, said they are hoping to establish a league next season so that people get to see what is happening in remote areas of the country and get to see the hidden talent that is in their district.

“Failure to observe this simple direction will result in corrective measures being taken against both the concerned player and the team,” said Moyo.

Moyo said they are also expecting a huge turnout from spectators and also some football coaches who will get the chance to scout young up and coming youngsters.

The tournament is the first edition of its kind and was named farmers’ tournament as a way of honoring the farmers in the district.

