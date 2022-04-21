Breaking News
ZACC commissioner Muchengwa fired

All set for MaForty’s Mama Grownish Byo show

21 Apr, 2022 - 14:04 0 Views
0 Comments
The Chronicle

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

EVERYTHING is in place for the hosting of a show dubbed Mama’s Big Grownish which is a one man show by comedian MaForty.

The Bulawayo based rib cracker started off the show in the capital on April 2 and the City of Kings will play host on Friday at Zimbabwe Music Academy (ZMA) as from 6.30pm.

The one-man show in the city will be the sixth for the comical man who is on a mission to grow his brand.

Said MaForty:

“All is set for the show and l am happy that my mom flew into the country and is set to attend the show alongside my young sisters.

“We had a good response on the script in Harare thus we will be just adding and subtracting here and there,” said MaForty.

[email protected]_mthire

 

 

